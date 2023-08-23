Crime hypothesis: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Wednesday 23 August 2023, at 21.20 on La7, the crime hypothesis (Changing Lanes), a 2002 film directed by Roger Michell, with Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In busy Manhattan, rampant attorney Gavin Banek and clerk Doyle Gipson come into contact due to a trivial car accident, both headed to court where they have appointments they can’t miss, the former has a very important case, while the latter must discuss child custody. Gavin leaves Doyle in the middle of the street, paying little attention to him, preventing him from arriving on time for the hearing with the consequent custody of his children to his wife, but when Gavin realizes that he has lost a red folder containing a document essential to winning the case, which that moment will remain in Doyle’s possession, the life of both will become hell, unleashing with every possible means a crescendo of mutual spite and cross blackmail between the two vengeful to regain each their stolen goods but which at the same time from this experience will make them open the eyes and improve from the human point of view.

Crime hypothesis: the cast

We have seen the plot of Hypothesis of crime, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Ben AffleckGavin Banek

Samuel L. JacksonDoyle Gipson

Sydney PollackStephen Delano

Toni ColletteMichelle

William Hurt: Sponsor of Doyle

Amanda Peet as Cynthia Delano Banek

Kim StauntonValerie Gipson

Tina SloanMrs. Delano

Richard JenkinsWalter Arnell

Joe Grifasi as Judge Cosell

Bruce AltmanTerry Kaufman

Matt McCoyRon Cabot

Dylan BakerFinch

Streaming and TV

Where to see Hypothesis of crime on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 23 August 2023 – at 21.20 on La7.