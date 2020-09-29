Nafter a homicide in Celle, Lower Saxony, the police asked residents on Monday evening to stay in their apartments. There was at least one death and an attempted homicide, said a police spokesman on Monday evening. The call was directed at residents of the General Hospital on Harburger Berg, the police announced on Twitter in the evening.

Investigators were looking for an 18-year-old on a bicycle. Passers-by should not approach him, it was warned. “It is currently known that there has been an act of violence. The exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear. ”The spokesman was initially unable to provide further details.