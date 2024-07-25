Crime History 3/3 | The teacher committed a crime and it almost cost him his life – This is how brutal punishments have been handed down in Finland

In the 1870s, the media closely followed the activities of Anders Vilhelm Perttunen. He was hardly ever called by his own name in the newspapers, but was known as Rosvo-Perttus. Songs were even made about the man who rose to the consciousness of the entire nation.

The death penalty remained in the Finnish Criminal Code until the middle of the 20th century, because those convicted were usually deported to Siberia. Criminals of the old days were also sentenced to water bread imprisonment and whippings, which were extremely brutal. The last shameful punishment in Finland was abandoned only 55 years ago.

In May In 1890, an itinerant school teacher who worked in Utajärvi was allowed to explain what he did in the assemblies. He had forged a power of attorney and went to the post office to acknowledge a money order that belonged to another person.

It wasn’t the first time. During the investigation of the crime, it was revealed that he had previously taken a package of goods that had come to his colleague from the post office in the same fraudulent way.