León, Gunajuato.- Between January 1 and November 30 of this 2022, crime statistics in the municipality of León register an upward trend.

The last update recorded 1,368 reports of home burglary, with the peak of the statistics in October with 148 cases and June the month with the lowest incidence with 109 reports.

In the same period last year, citizens in León reported this crime to local authorities 1,271 times.

Regarding business robbery, during 2021 in the same period in the Leonese municipality, at least 2,529 cases were reported.

Given these figures, it is evident that this crime prevails since in 2021 there were 2,04 reported crimes.

Theft from a passerby is another of the indicators that grew from 2021 to 2022, there were 1,392 and 1,814 cases respectively, a difference of 442 upward incidents.

In 2022, the month with the most pedestrian robberies was September with 212 robberies and January was the one with the least with 115 crimes.

And the crime of vehicle theft presented 1,045 cases this year, while last year in 11 months there were 829 citizen reports.

Another section that the municipal government accounts for is robbery inside a vehicle, where criminals mainly cause glass blows and thus steal whatever is within their reach.

In 2022, 805 crimes have been reported and in 2021 there were 661 reports received in the 911 emergency system.

We recommend you read:

The downtown area, León I, San Miguel, Jardines de Jerez, El Coecillo, San Felipe de Jesús, León II, Brisas del Campestre, Obrera and San Juan de Dios, are the 10 colonas that concentrate the highest number of reports to 911.

With information from the Free Zone.