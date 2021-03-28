Almost all the residents of Río Gallegos were clear from the beginning what had happened with Vicente, only on the other side of the counter did the defendants and their defense lawyers, of course, support themselves with a different version.

Justice and its sentence to life imprisonment for the so-called “Clan Maillo” ended up closing the shocking case, the crime of Vicente Maillo (60), recognized and beloved merchant of the city, victim of the greed of his wife and stepchildren. From her mother-in-law too, especially her, María del Carmen Espiritoso (83), the ideologist of the plan: hiring a hit man to kill Vicente, who was going to leave them all out of the inheritance.

After reading the ruling, the content of the verdict was released and the data that emerged there are shocking. Susana Reina (57), his two sons and the hit man received the maximum penalty, accused of the merchant’s crime in 2017.

“Family agreement between Espiritoso, Reina and sons José and Luis, with a common interest that was purely economic and, before the privileges, the comfortable life, the easy life and the assets to inherit are lost, the criminal plan is finalized, “the court concluded, as published by the local site The Austral Opinion.

Vicente Maillo and Susana Reina, with their son Luis Maillo. The Rio Gallegos merchant, later assassinated, had given him his surname.

The intellectual author was Espiritoso, who died in October 2019 and who was exempted from criminal action for that condition. “Reina was influenced by her mother María del Carmen Espiritoso, who, due to her dominant character, exercised mental superiority and designed a plan by which they would pass off the fact as a robbery “, detailed the investigation.

Maillo was stabbed to death in the early morning of November 16, 2017. His family tried to simulate another situation, but suspicions immediately began to surround them. Access to all the information prior to the crime allowed determining that the thoughts to end Vicente and keep the inheritance money began about three months before the attack. The relationship between Vicente and Reina was already broken.

Between August and September 2017, as it was learned after examining the computers of Reina and one of her sons, Jose Maximiliano (37), they both googled on police news. “He gave his condolences to the father and the next day he gave himself up because he was the murderer”, was one of the notes read by the eldest of the Maillos.

Something very strong happened during Mother’s Day 2017. That October 22, Maillo, owner of several bazaars, noticed that the collection of the day was very low, it was only 700 pesos in one of the boxes. Then he decided to take the post for the rest of the day, he took over and in the end it closed at 70 thousand pesos. Obviously, someone was stealing money from him.

Maillo’s farewell brought together many residents of the city of Río Gallegos.

Another chapter that suggested that the family was in “something strange” was when on November 8, just a week before the murder, “Luigi” (Luis, the youngest, 26 years old, who was living the great life in Buenos Aires ) arrived in Río Gallegos in his brand new Audi A4. During those days, visits to her grandmother’s house, which has a hairdresser in the front room, were recurrent.

Javier Etchebarne (22), a young man living in Buenos Aires, who had a relationship with Luis’s girlfriend and was a bricklayer, arrived in Río Gallegos on the morning of November 15. Aeroparque cameras detected him wearing a black shirt, white shorts, blue sneakers and a black Nike bag. It was the hired hit man. He did not turn on his cell phone until he returned to Buenos Aires.

That noon, from the bazaar Doña Ana, Reina and Luis took out a box with a knife with Christmas garlands to mislead. The plan was already well advanced and in a matter of hours it would be completed.

It was at night, when after the family dinner Vicente began to feel bad, until he entered a kind of drowsiness. Her mother-in-law had prepared the food (meatballs with puree) and a sleeping pill had done the rest from work. The hit man came in at dawn, stabbed him four times and left.

The wife of Vicente Maillo, the merchant murdered in 2017 in the Santa Cruz city of Río Gallegos. Photo: Walter Díaz / Télam

Another detail that was verified and that served to pay the hypothesis of the plan. On October 20, Reina went to Banco Santa Cruz and took out $ 90,000. A good part of those bills would have gone to pay the hit man, according to the Oral Chamber.

The condemnation, the end

The reading of the ruling was given this Thursday and took place in the Hall of the Provincial Police School. There the entire trial took place, which in this last hearing was not attended by Reina, but by her children and the material perpetrator of the crime.

The room was packed, although maintaining the protocols imposed by the pandemic. There were also neighbors on the outskirts. Everyone hugged when the ruling was read of the court presided over by Dr. Jorge Cabral. The four were convicted for the same cause: co-perpetrators of aggravated homicide due to the bond, for the payment of a price or remuneration promise, for treachery, greed and for the premeditated contest of two or more people.

“I don’t think we can say everything we feel. Justice was served. Vicente does not return but at least we know that his murderers will be imprisoned for life,” said Petra, one of Vicente Maillo’s sisters, visibly moved. “This ruling comforts us in some way. It was the failure we expected. Justice has been done”, Hill.

For his part, the prosecutor Iván Saldivia said he felt “very satisfied, it was what we expected. There were several tests to lead to this conclusion, to a sentence of this nature, we are very satisfied.”

Luis Maíllo (left) and José Maíllo (c.) Talk with their lawyer moments prior to the sentencing of the trial for the crime of Vicente Maíllo.

The theory of the entrance lasted only four days. At least for Judge Marcela Quintana who, after studying the security cameras and taking a statement from the family, found several contradictions. He immediately ordered the arrest of the woman, her children and Espiritoso as “co-perpetrators of homicide aggravated by the bond, by the payment of a price or remuneration promise, by treachery, greed and by the premeditated contest of two or more people.”

Is that after collecting testimonies and with the accumulated evidence, the judge did not doubt that it was a murder ordered by the family.

Maillo was killed by four stabs. One of them pierced his heart. He could not react. Initially, the women stated that Reina had been tied up and gagged. And that he managed to free himself thanks to his mother. Some things were not closed to justice. The thief didn’t take anything and Reina didn’t have a scratch. All four were detained and held in preventive custody.

A week later, a delegation from the Santa Cruz police captured Etchebarne. At that point, the city of Río Gallegos was shocked by the murder.

Maillo had discovered that there were large movements of money in his bank accounts that he had never authorized. Besides your son Luis (his favorite) He lived in Puerto Madero, had a high-end car and went out at night continuously. The 20 thousand pesos that he sent him monthly lasted a week.

Vicente Maillo was a well-known and well-known neighbor and merchant in Río Gallegos.

The investigation took an important turn last year when the family accused of killing Maillo hired a law firm led by Carlos Telleldín, involved in the attack on the AMIA of which he was acquitted in 2020. Telleldín developed another theory: It was a crime of passion. According to the lawyer, Reina had killed her husband tired of infidelities and of the psychological, economic and physical violence exerted by man.

If this hypothesis were proven, it would have allowed a lesser sentence for Susana Reina and her children would have been released, out of the case.

The court that sentenced them was made up of Joaquín Cabral, Jorge Yance and Enrique Arenillas. One of the days was held outside that place, since everyone went to the house, the scene of the event, to check if, as Reina said, the knife she had used to murder her husband was hidden behind the refrigerator.

One of the bazaars of the Maillo family, one of the most important shops in the city.

Justice found two knives. In one there were DNA samples from Maillo and its shape did not match that of the merchant’s wounds.

According to an expert opinion, it was established that Vicente’s murderer did it while standing, on the left side of the bed, with a knife with a single edge, pointing it at the murderer. This had nothing to do with the story of Reina, who claimed to have attacked him kneeling and with a double-edged knife.

It was the fact that ended up condemning her, along with her children, for life. His mother, Maillo’s mother-in-law, came up with everything. But she could not be condemned.

Chubut. Correspondent.

GL