MANASSAS, Va. — Deep in the woods of Northern Virginia, two human bodies were taken to a remote location in May and left to decompose. As nature takes its course, the corpses will exude organic compounds into the air and soil. Nearby flowers will absorb traces of decomposition, which pollinating bees will carry back to their hives.

Forensic researchers at George Mason University in Virginia plan to study bees, their honey and hives near the burial site, a new “body farm” in Manassas. Because bees forage near their hives, investigators hope to come up with a formula for human decomposition that investigators can use when combing through vast tracts of land for hidden corpses.

“Bees are little winged crime fighters,” said Mary Ellen O’Toole, director of George Mason’s forensic science program.

The body farm is one of more than half a dozen investigative sites in the United States designed to replicate an outdoor crime scene where human remains are found.

Work with donated bodies at the body farm, called the Forensic Science Research and Training Laboratory, began on May 28. The site, a 2-hectare forest, is surrounded by a metal fence topped with barbed wire.

Speaking to educators, students, public safety officials and the Virginia State Anatomical Program, O’Toole said a few words that day: “Some may say this is scary science, but it is actually life-giving science. By doing all of this, we can save lives by identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the untimely deaths and murders of loved ones.”

Both bodies donated were male. One was buried in the clay soil. The other, dressed in a long shirt, was left on the surface.

The land, as well as the route to get there, was not cleared to make the place look like a crime scene – a murderer would not choose a frequented spot.

As the bodies decompose, organic matter will permeate the air and surrounding foliage. Bees will land on native goldenrods and coneflowers, planted in a circle around the bodies to attract the insects.

Molly Kilcarr, an assistant professor, and Emily Rancourt, a professor of forensic medicine, periodically record data on insect activity and collect hair strands, fingerprints and nail clippings to document the decay taking place.

The team will examine the hives, located just outside the fence, to see if the honey contains traces of the volatile organic compounds released by decomposing human bodies.

With more research, O’Toole said, bees could possibly provide the scientific basis for obtaining search warrants. Beekeepers could be recruited to share access to their hives near an area where investigators are searching for clues.

In 2007, a man named Donald Brew confessed to shooting a woman in the head in the 1960s and burying her in Prince William Forest Park, about 12 miles southeast of Manassas. Brew, a former U.S. Army sergeant, led a team that included Rancourt, who was working with Prince William County investigators at the time, through the woods for hours, trying to find the burial site. But time had eroded his memory and altered the terrain. Even cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar could not locate the woman’s remains.

Rancourt said that if the team had found a bee hive and calculated a radius of 8 kilometers, the trajectory of the case could have changed.

“Instead, we were just out there searching aimlessly and in no particular direction,” he said.