Crime Eastern Uusimaa police worried about new phenomenon: Young people robbing designer clothes

Crimes involving designer clothes have increased in Vantaa, Järvenpää and Hyvinkää.

Eastern Uusimaa the police have recently become aware of several cases in which a minor child or a group of young minors have been abducted by violence threatening another child or young person with a valuable branded product.

Police point out that this is a serious act in Varkaus.

“If you steal something from someone and threaten them with violence, the criminal offense is robbery or aggravated robbery. If the suspect has already turned 15, he or she will be held criminally liable, ”the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department informs.

There have been recent cases of juvenile robbery in Vantaa, Järvenpää and Hyvinkää, among others, but also elsewhere in the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department. In one case, young people had threatened a minor with a bullet gun at a train station. The catch may be a marker belt, outer jacket or shoes.

As this is a serious crime, the police will start investigative measures immediately.

The police recall that a person under the age of 15 is also liable for compensation and that the police determine the minor’s share of the incident in the criminal investigation. The investigation will also look at the means of recovering the looted property and the possible amount of damages

Police urges parents to monitor whether or not branded clothing begins to appear in the child.

As a parent of a young person, alarm bells should be ringed if the young person is in possession of a new valuable branded garment or accessory and the parent has no knowledge of its origin – or if the young person says they have bought it from a friend at a remarkably cheap price.

A parent who suspects that their own child or a familiar child has been the victim of such an involvement or is otherwise involved in any way should contact the police.

A prevention group working with young people in Eastern Uusimaa can be reached, for example, by e-mail at ennaltaestava.ita-uusimaa@poliisi.fi. If the situation is acute, ie someone’s health is at risk, for example, call the emergency center 112 immediately.