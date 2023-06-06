The destroyed mausoleum in the commune of Lo Espejo, in Santiago, this Sunday. @camilaemiliasv (RR SS)

It was in his Public Account of June 1 that the Chilean left-wing president, Gabriel Boric, announced that, among the measures that his Government would soon take in terms of public order, would be the presentation of a bill to restrict the funerals of drug traffickers. and assailants, which in Chile can last several days, shoot into the air and launch fireworks. But there was a second announcement: the demolition of fantasy mausoleums or memorials that families, friends and members of criminal organizations have begun to build in public spaces, including squares with children’s games.

“Our police forces make a great effort to contain these events, but it is not enough,” said the president. He also reported that the Undersecretary of Regional Development will transfer resources to the municipalities to “demolish all the narco memorials wherever they appear.”

Only five days have elapsed since then and, at dawn on Monday, June 5, when the Government was planning the demolition of the first drug mausoleum, close and relatives of Diego Marchant Castro decided to go ahead and destroy with their own hands a construction that had the shape of a castle. But it was not all they did, because in an obvious challenge to Boric, in the midst of the destruction they wrote the ironic message: cardboard bukele [Bukele de mentira], alluding to the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who leads a harsh and questionable policy against organized crime. In addition, they left two other scratches, one that said that “politics is not done with the pain of a family” and another with the following phrase: “Return the money to the State.”

Marchant Castro was a young criminal who died at the age of 20 from a shot in the back during a settling of scores between rival gangs. The memorial appeared surprisingly in 2021 in Salvador Allende square, within the José María Caro population in the municipality of Lo Espejo, in the southern area of ​​Santiago, the capital of Chile. It was a building of approximately 25 square meters that had lights inside, black and white ceramic on the floor, two yellow benches, and a full-scale white ceramic dog. Outside it had security cameras and its walls were painted in the form of brick. On the front, on a large glass door that remained closed, some handwritten letters reminded dieguito, who was also honored with a mural remembering him in full length. The young man was the son of Francisco Marchant, leader of a clan linked to drug trafficking.

Lo Espejo would be the first municipality where one of these constructions would be demolished. The Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, had advanced it after the President’s Public Account. These are measures that can be explained because Chile is experiencing a security crisis that has meant that, in six years, its homicide rate has risen from 3.6 to 7 points, according to the national prosecutor Ángel Valencia, and in that a large part of the crimes are committed with the use of firearms, since their illegal possession has been increasing.

Boric commissioned his Government’s Undersecretary for Social Development, headed by Nicolás Cataldo, to carry out a cadastre of narco memorials, which it is estimated, preliminarily, that there could be up to twenty in the Metropolitan Region. In addition, Cataldo will provide resources to various communes nationwide to begin demolitions and, in the place, put lighting, new furniture, children’s games and recover the squares. “The focus is on drug culture and how we push back that public space thing,” Cataldo said over the weekend.

After learning that the castle had been demolished by the Marchant clan, Cataldo said that the fact was “surprising, but not necessarily a bad thing.” “There is a reaction to the President’s announcement, to the decision to go to the recovery of public space and, if this can be less complex, less traumatic and more expeditious, it is always welcome.”

The mayoress of Lo Espejo, Javiera Reyes, has described the memorial as “a symbol of fear.” “When the same press has gone to ask the neighbors what they think, all those who do not dare to comment is because they do not want to say publicly that they do not agree that constructions like these exist,” Reyes assured a local radio station.

The narco wakes

Another of Boric’s June 1 announcements was a bill to restrict drug traffickers’ funerals. It is an initiative that will be added to two other projects that were entered in March and May of this year by parliamentarians from different political sectors. It is not a new phenomenon in Chile, but it has been growing in occurrence and violence. In 2019, for example, former President Sebastián Piñera, of the moderate right, created a protocol for its implementation.

“In the case of funerals, where the gangs intimidate and paralyze the communities, we will present a bill to restrict these practices, limiting the days of wakes and the route of processions, among other measures. No one has the right to intimidate the population and violate the neighborhoods, no matter how much pain they feel for the departure of a loved one, ”Boric said in his public account.

According to figures provided by the Carabineros, as of May 16, 153 narco wakes had been registered in the country this 2023 and, in 18% of them, there were fireworks launches. During its realization, there are schools that, for fear and security reasons, have had to stop their classes. One of the last cases of public connotation occurred at the end of March, in Valparaíso, a city some 107 kilometers from Santiago, when fifteen colleges and universities suspended their activities for one of these wakes.