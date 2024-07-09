Crime | Canada became the promised land of car theft

Crime|Canada has become one of the top countries in the world in terms of car theft. International crime is often behind the crimes, which is interested in the country’s good supply of valuable cars and lax border control.

Canada has become one of the top countries in the world in terms of the number of car thefts. In 2022, more than 105,000 cars were stolen in Canada – about one car every five minutes.

This is reported by the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Canada’s Minister of Justice has fallen victim, among others Arif Virani, whose state-owned Toyota Highlander XLE SUV was stolen last November. It was the same car that was also stolen from the previous Minister of Justice From David Lamett more than half a year earlier. In both cases, the stolen car was found.

The Insurance Agency of Canada has described the situation as a national crisis. Last year alone, insurance companies paid out more than 1.5 billion Canadian dollars, or about 1.02 billion euros, in compensation for car thefts.

Canada’s in February, the police combined their data on car thefts with the international criminal police organization Interpol’s database of stolen motor vehicles and immediately rose to the top ten in the number of car thefts. In total, the system monitors car thefts in 137 countries.

Interpol says in its press release that since February, more than 1,500 cars stolen from Canada have been identified around the world. There are still more than 200 cars available per week.

Interpol says that car theft is often about much more than just stealing a car.

Stolen vehicles are a means of payment used by international crime. The trade in stolen cars is a significant source of income for criminal organizations. Everything from human trafficking to terrorism is financed with it, Interpol says.

According to Interpol, Canada’s attractiveness in the eyes of international crime is increased by the country’s large number of desirable and valuable car models, such as SUVs. Many of the stolen cars end up in the Middle East and West Africa, where they are exchanged or sold on.

This also happened to the person interviewed by the BBC For Logan LaFarnierewhose brand-new Ram Rebel pickup truck disappeared from his backyard on a November night in 2022.

The car was found two months later for sale in Ghana, about 8,500 kilometers from LaFarniere’s yard. He recognized the car by the small unusual modification work he had done to the car.

Canada’s social relations manager of the car association Elliott Silverstein tells the BBC that Canadian ports are more vulnerable than many other ports to car smuggling.

Canadian ports focus more on what comes into the country than what leaves, says Silverstein.

Stolen cars are packed into sea containers, 1.7 million of which left the port of Montreal alone in 2023.

In the area controlled by customs, only border officials are allowed to open containers without an investigative warrant, and the Canadian Border Patrol Agency is suffering from an acute labor shortage.

The technology for examining containers is also more old-fashioned than in the United States, which is also one of the top countries for car theft.

The Canadian government announced in May that it would invest millions in the ability of border officials to monitor containers and increase funding for the police as well, to improve control of car theft.

According to Silverstein, it would also help if car manufacturers made cars more difficult to steal.

in Finland car owners can sleep with peace of mind.

The Finnish police say on their website that cars are stolen the least in Finland in the entire EU.

The most common crimes against motor vehicles in Finland are use theft, where the car is taken without permission from the owner and is used for a certain short period of time, after which the car is abandoned.

About one in three suspects of utility theft has been under the influence of some intoxicant at the time of the crime, the police say.