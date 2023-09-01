For more details on the game, read our review of Crime Boss: Rockay City.

505 Games has announced the availability of the third free update of the action Crime Boss: Rockay City, launched on PC (exclusive to the Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The launch was also accompanied by a new trailer, which you can check out below:

New content

New content for Crime Boss: Rockay City

Let’s see what they are novelty most relevant of the third update:

New Scenarios and Environments – Added Service Station, Car Dealership and Truck Convoy missions, introduced in both Campaign mode and Crime Time mode.

Persistence of Characters – Progress made in individual character missions is now carried over to the campaign. If a unique character is killed during his or her personal quest, the storyline no longer resets,” but resumes on the next campaign run after the last personal quest. The storyline only resets when the unique character dies under regular circumstances and not in the his personal mission.”

Improvements to Stealth Gameplay and Balance – Stealth kills are now more effective, “with better perception and reaction of the enemy AI.” Development studio INGAME STUDIOS has also rebalanced the campaign economy, Silencers, Urban Legend quest chain “New Blood” and more.

Mode of Reshuffling Mission Chains in Crime Time – Missions with random mission chains can now be played at three difficulty levels. Completing them gives you bigger rewards and better scores.

Kick, Silence and Review Profiles in Multiplayer Mode – Hosts can kick intruders from online matches. Specific details about system features are tied to the platform you play on.