Publisher 505 Games and developer Ingame Studios have released the launch trailer Of Crime Bosses: Rockay City, first-person shooter full of famous actors. The footage is definitely explosive and shows a large number of shootings. Plus there is Chuck Norrisso can’t fault it for any reason.

The cast Features include: Michael Madsen as the leader of a team of criminals played by Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover and Damion Poitier; Danny Trejo and Vanilla Ice as the bosses of two rival gangs and Chuck Norris as a diligent sheriff. Let’s see the video:

Playable alone or in cooperative, Crime Boss: Rockay City mixes first person shooter and gang warfare. As Travis Baker the player must become the new king of Rockay City, crime after crime.

“Rockay City. A thriving and bustling metropolis, with its sandy bay and towering skyscrapers. But beyond the glamor lies a vicious turf war…

After the disappearance of the previous boss, a place has opened up for the new King of Rockay City – and you won’t be alone to fight for the throne. Choose your team based on skills and abilities and embark on perilous missions to obtain money, control of the territory and, ultimately, the crown.

To succeed the player will have to carry out armed robberies, steal drugs and valuables. “Play as Baker in the single player campaign and build your empire using strategy, cunning and some firepower to carry out robberies and conquer the territory of rival gangs. Winning the turf war will not be easy, though: with Dollar Dragon, Hielo and Khan trying to take over the city and Sheriff Norris trying to arrest everyone, this roguelike gaming experience will bring you joys but also pains.

Crime Boss: Rockay City releases tomorrow, March 28, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PS5. For more information, read our trial.