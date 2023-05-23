Crime Bosses: Rockay City is the classic title that yes more concerned with appearing than convincingwith a cast of absolute thickness for the characters… but with a technical realizationand especially a gaming experiencedecidedly below the level one would expect from securities belonging to the medium-high range of the market. Let us not linger any further and see, in this one reviewbecause Crime Boss could have been so much but fails to be.

Crime Bosses: Rockay City

A trend of gaming market today is to attract the attention of users, legitimate, considering that in a world full of great titles – both with high budgets and with more modest productions behind them – it is really difficult to stand out. Crime Bosses: Rockay City knows it well and we imagine that is why the focus has been on the use of many well-known faces of cinema, such as the iconic Chuck Norrisfor the creation of the characters present in the game.

A choice that certainly had a significant impact, above all on the budget for the creation of the title, and it wouldn’t be a bad thing if there weren’t a video game that not convincing in virtually any respect. Crime Bosses: Rockay City in fact it is a title born olda somewhat less stratified version of the crime/criminal themed fps that invaded the market until about ten years ago. Probably if you lived through that period you will remember the most iconic exponent of that wave, Paydaysbut for those who may not know him it was mostly a game co-op which put us in the shoes of authentic robbers, making us carry out the most disparate robbery missions in various locations it’s at various levels of difficulty.

Crime Bosses: Rockay City he is really inspired by those productionstrying to fish out and reinterpret that formula by placing itself somewhere between a heist game (therefore a game with the theme of robberies) and a shooter based on territorial conquestin which various criminal gangs are involved.

If the premises and the narrative pretext they scream loudly “2012“, The gameplay it is if we want even more backward from many points of view. The feeling with the controls it’s not that bad, but the general feeling is that of playing a shooter from at least ten years ago, way too arcadey to some extent in moving and shooting e battered by a creepy enemy AI. A gun, a couple of shelters and a few magazines are literally enough to defeat (from surrounded) a few dozen enemies without ever having the slightest difficulty in doing so. Luckily it’s a title Also playable with other players in co-opbecause when you leave control of your teammates in hand to artificial intelligence you notice how it is the same, if not worse, than that of the enemies that we fight.

A real shame even considering that in terms of content it wouldn’t even be that bad. Indeed there are 3 game modes. The first is Baker’s Warone story mode in which the homonymous protagonist (Travis Baker) has as his objective territorial control over the city, structured as a roguelite. They follow Crime Timei.e. one quick match mode in co-op with other players, and finally Urban legendsi.e. a collection of mini campaigns playable in co-op.

The first is certainly the most interesting, with a decent variety of missions and one progression that comes maintained even after Baker’s deathmaking us restart with all the upgrades and progress made during the various missions and which, above all, will come in handy even outside of Baker’s War mode, such as to buy new weapons for your characters in Crime Timewhich are lost forever if they die during a game and which we should therefore (just in case) replace by buying new ones, each with its own characteristics.

If one looks at the mere content, in terms of quantity and structure of the progression, Crime Bosses: Rockay City it would all in all be a unobtrusive title and that maybe played with friends could also entertain, but the foundations on which it rests are anything but solid. A gameplay as mentioned born old both in feeling and in situations, combined with an artificial intelligence anything but able to make the clashes interesting, composes a mix that takes away any kind of appeal to Crime Bosses: Rockay Cityand although not insufficient, it does not have content capable of sustaining the desire to continue playing the game on its own.

The technical sector

Graphically Crime Bosses: Rockay City it is perhaps even more old and dated than it is in the gameplay. Mostly one medium-low level visual renderingeven putting all the graphic details to the maximum, and with a revisable optimization considering the performance/details ratio. The lowest point is definitely the blood when hitting enemieswhere it seems that sets off a red smoke bomb every time a is hit head shot. Hardly acceptable in 2023, especially when you think that the budget was there, but which was spent on using well-known faces from the cinema. Actors who – frankly speaking – they add absolutely nothing and even if they hadn’t been there they wouldn’t have deducted anything from the count. One last note regarding the audio sector, passable in terms of sounds but with some problems regarding spatial audio (it is not always very clear where the shots come from).

Definitely Crime Bosses: Rockay City it’s not a disaster, God forbid, and indeed i real disasters are quite differentbut it is simply a very forgettable title and that from the point of view of mechanical, or even just game situations, remained a decade ago (and even at the time it would not have really shone). There we feel that we do not go below the sufficiency for two reasons: the first is that at the end of the fair is a playable title And without real structural flaws; the second is that it is about the first work of the team behind the game, who we are sure will capitalize on this experience to create, next time, a much more focused product and certainly more playfully speaking. You have to start somewhere after all, e Crime Bosses: Rockay City not a bad first step.