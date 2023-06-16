The cooperative shooter Crime Bosses: Rockay City – which counts the presence of high-caliber actors from the nineties – is available in digital format for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PC version has already been available since March. The physical versions of the game will be released on September 5, 2023. The game costs €39.99. In addition, from now until June 29, the purchase price of the console versions of the game will be discounted by 20%.

Within this game live service we will find Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Michael Rooker and Vanilla Ice, aka “Hielo”. Crime Boss: Rockay City offers online cooperative modes such as “Crime Time” and “Urban Legends”. You can play with up to three friends, with whom you can tackle robberies and challenge rival gangs.

Below you can see the Crime Boss: Rockay City launch trailer for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

“Crime Boss: Rockay City for console already includes the patches present in the PC version, we will continue to improve the game with future free updates,” he said Jarek Kolář, Development Director of INGAME STUDIOS. “The launch of the game on the PC platform was just the beginning of the Crime Boss story and the console versions represent a new chapter.”

