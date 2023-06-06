Publisher 505 Games and developer Ingame Studios have announced the release date version official PS5 and Xbox Series X and S Of Crime Bosses: Rockay City: June 15, 2023 in digital edition and September 5 of the same year in physical version.

For those unfamiliar with it, Crime Boss: Rockay City is a shooter live service “set in the world of organized crime that combines action sequences, turf wars and homages to the most famous crime films of the 90s.”

For more details, read our Crime Boss: Rockay City review where we wrote:

Crime Boss: Rockay City is a heist game clearly inspired by Payday, but with a strategic and managerial superstructure capable of adding a pinch of depth to the experience, also due to the thrill of the roguelite approach and permanent death. Of course, the shots lack the complexity of the classic Overkill weblog, the variety of situations leaves much to be desired and in single player the weight of a truly basic artificial intelligence is felt a lot, but the very low price (on the Epic Games Store there is also an introductory offer), the promise of updates and all those 80s and 90s movie stars might make Travis Baker’s adventure more fascinating than it really is.

The cast of characters meetables in the game includes: Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Damion Poiter and Vanilla Ice.

“The console launch is just the beginning. We have tons of plans for 2023 and beyond,” said Jarek Kolář, Development Director at INGAME STUDIOS, “it has been an immense pleasure to bring Crime Boss: Rockay City to life, the versions for consoles will include all updates and enhancements released for the EPIC PC version.”