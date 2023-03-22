A few days after the launch of the PC version of Crime Bosses: Rockay City on the Epic Games Store, the Ingame Studios team has revealed that they will support the game long after its debut in stores by introducing new characters, heists and missions.

Development director Jarek Kolář explained that “evolution” is the keyword of the team’s internal roadmap and that the goal is therefore not only to add new content but also to expand the storysometimes even taking unexpected turns.

“The word ‘evolution’ is at the heart of our roadmap. Rockay is a city that never sleeps, and neither will development. From day one, we will enrich and improve the game,” said Kolář who promised the arrival of “new characters and scenarios, heists, jobs to undertake (probably intended as “missions” ed) and even narrative content that will take the story in completely new directions. And, of course, we will modify and improve the game itself and ask the community their feedback.”

As for the new characters, apparently they could be involved other Hollywood stars of the 80s and 90s although no specific names have been mentioned in this regard.

“We’d love to include as many as possible. Some have even reached out to us, which is really flattering, so we’ll see how it goes. We have so much post-launch content planned, it would seem wrong not to include new Hollywood stars, right? But I can’t say too much, I won’t reveal anything!”

For the moment we know for sure that in Crime Boss: Rockay City there will be actors of the caliber of Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Danny Trejo, Michael Rooker, Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris. The launch on PC is set for March 28th on the Epic Games Store, with console versions scheduled for June. If you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our tried of Crime Boss: Rockay City.