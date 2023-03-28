Crime Bosses: Rockay City comes out rather battered by the response of the international presswhich he awarded to Ingame Studios’ debut title votes generally negative, with a Metascore currently equal to 55.

Multiplayer.it – ​​7

Reverse – 6

Attack of the Fanboy – 6

Screen Rants – 5

Shacknews – 5

TheGamer – 4

GGGrecon – 4

One of the most critical pieces, that of The Gamer, explains that the similarities with Payday are excessive and that artificial intelligence represents a big problem, even in the context of a gunplay that is defined as solid and satisfying.

The other rather ruthless article, that of GGRecon, argues that the combination of Payday mechanics and roguelike structure represent a good idea, but that the gameplay itself is lackluster and the crowded cast of actors hired for the occasion does not contribute in any way to enrich the experience.

In our review of Crime Boss: Rockay City we highlighted the shortcomings of this heist game with strategic and management elements, which however will be fleshed out with a series of free updates and can be purchased on the Epic Games Store on promotion for just €33.99.

The concept is that if you have a weakness for the various Michael Madsen and Chuck Norris, you really liked the series Paydays and you have three friends to share this experience with, it could certainly result in some evenings full of fun.