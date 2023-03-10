As we already knew, Crime Bosses: Rockay City will be exclusive Epic Games Store on PC. Now, however, we have the opportunity to find out for how long: based on what is shared by an official financial document of Digital Bros (publisher of the game), the game will not be released on other digital stores for computers until June 2024. Furthermore, it is indicated that the console versions (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) are planned for June 2023.

For the moment we don’t have more precise information on the release date of the console version, but we do know that Crime Boss: Rockay City will be released on the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is one cooperative shooter in which we play a group of robbers who storm various places: we should extract our target, eliminate guards both stealthily and through adrenaline-pumping shootings.

The most notable feature of Crime Boss: Rockay City is the presence of various famous actorssuch as Michael Rooker, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Kim Basinger, Danny Trejo, Vanilla Ice and Chuck Norris.

In our review we explained to you that “Crime Boss: Rockay City seems to have a clear target audience and its status: it is a cooperative shooter designed to attract fans of the genre and perhaps even bring together fans of 90s action films It seems to do it without fireworks and false promises, but with the effectiveness necessary to carry out a robbery and escape unharmed. The quality of the narrative campaign and the involvement of the many actors hired and the post-launch support will be the keys to decide the success of this production.”