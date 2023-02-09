505 Games and developer Ingame Studios today released a gameplay videos Of Crime Bosses: Rockay City, the cooperative first-person shooter that boasts some of the most famous actors of the nineties in its cast. The video, entitled “Lost Candy” is the first in a series of episodes that will accompany us from now to the launch of the game, scheduled for March 28, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The movie opens with some sequences featuring the would-be organized crime boss Travis Baker (Michael Madsen) and the charming Casey (Kim Basinger) grappling with a deal related to a load of “candy”.

Unfortunately, things go wrong, and the shipment is intercepted by a rival gang. At this point we move on to the actual gameplay, with a group of players who throw themselves headlong into a firefight to secure the precious goods.

If you want to know more about Crime Boss: Rockay City we suggest you read our special where we have summarized all the information about this peculiar PvE multiplayer shooter with Hollywood stars, including Chuck Norris, Danni Trejo, Michael Rooker and Vanilla Ice.