The developers of Ingame Studios today released a new gameplay trailers Of Crime Bosses: Rockay Cityin which the character played by the rapper and actor appears Vanilla Ice and gameplay scenes with stealth and shooting mechanics.

Titled “Hielo’s Yellows” the clip is the second installment in the series of clips that introduce players to the characters, story and gameplay of Crime Boss Rockay. In the previous episode, aspiring organized crime boss Travis Baker was dealing with a shipment of “candy” stolen by a rival gang. We are talking about the Yellows, whose boss is being presented to us today, namely Hielo, played by Vanilla Ice.

After the introductory cutscene, we are offered a single-player mission where the player, in addition to commanding Travis (Michael Madsen), hires a henchman, with the possibility of switching from one to the other at any time. Next we see a taste of the stealth mechanics of the game, complete with picking a lock, and a classic shootout to finish it all off.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our special where we have summarized all the information about this peculiar PvE multiplayer shooter with Hollywood stars of the 90s, including Chuck Norris, Danni Trejo, Michael Rooker and Vanilla Ice.