The commander of the “Storm Z” squad with a criminal past was noticed in the State Duma

Criminal authority from the “Storm Z” squad Alietdin Makhmudov was spotted in the State Duma. This reports online publication “Volgograd Online”.

In Moscow, Makhmudov met with the first deputy of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Andrei Lugovoi. In a joint photograph of the men in the hall of the State Duma, it is clear that the serviceman’s chest is decorated with military orders.

According to Makhmudov himself, he was invited to the State Duma to discuss the situation on the front line. He explained that Lugovoi was providing assistance to the units and was interested in the events in the special operation zone.

The commander of the “Storm Z” squad is the organizer of the massacre of one of the Russian businessmen, he is also involved in extortion. During the special operation, the man received a higher education and an officer’s rank.

In 2023, Makhmudov already met with Lugovoi in the State Duma. At that time, neither of them gave any explanation about the subject of the deputy’s communication with the serviceman.