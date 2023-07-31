Kupper, Fernando Pérez Algaba’s French bulldog, The murdered and dismembered man was found in Villa Lugano by a neighbor who spread her discovery on social networks.

“A friend of Pérez Algaba recognized the dog from the publication, went to look for it and took it to Pilar, where he lives. Later, he handed it over to the authorities of the Lomas de Zamora Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI). The dog stayed there,” a judicial source told LA NACION.

Now, the investigators, a team led by the prosecutor of Lomas de Zamora Marcelo Domínguez, are trying to trace how the victim’s dog got to Villa Lugano.

In the apartment that the victim rented, in Ituzaingó, a certificate from his psychiatrist was seized stating that Pérez Algaba had a depressive and anxiety disorder. In that report it was advised that he travel with his dog, Kupper, sources of the investigation explained at the time.

The finding of Kupper was posted on the Facebook group called “Animals of Villa Lugano (lost and found)”. According to the publication, he was found on Friday, July 28 at 7:00 p.m. In one of the comments you can read: “The family already went to look for him, he is happy”. In another, “Isn’t that the dog they’re looking for from the boy they killed?” [Pérez Algaba]?”.

As LA NACION published, according to the autopsy, Pérez Algaba, 41, was allegedly assassinated between July 18 and 20.

On Tuesday, July 18, he met in the area of General Rodríguez with Maximiliano Pilepich and Manuel Vargaswho would have given him $75,000, according to what both testified to investigators.

The testimonials of Pilepich and Vargas would end up coincidentally: both left the area and Pérez Algaba stayed there, alone and with the dollars. They said that the man who did business with cryptocurrencies warned that “someone” would come looking for him. On Sunday the 23rd, the first part of his remains was found in a stream in Lomas de Zamora.

In addition, Pilepich was the person who delivered the Land Rover van that the victim used until his disappearance.

Buenos Aires police personnel, specialists in collecting traces, carried out an expert report on the vehicle to try to find the traces of other people.

The The victim’s truck and dog were two of the three items judicial detectives are looking for. and police to try to reconstruct the last moments of Pérez algaba. The third is the cell phone, which still couldn’t be found.

According to the autopsy, Pérez Algaba was killed with two bullets. The shots, fired from a distance, were from behind. When the victim was dead, the killers dismembered the body.

According to the autopsy report, to which LA NACION had access, Pérez Algaba received a bullet in the right region of the back, that affected the right lung, the right hemidiaphragm and the liver. The projectile had an exit orifice through the right anterior region of the thorax.

“He himself had a trajectory from back to front, from bottom to top and from left to right slightly. No tattoo, burn, or smoking was observed in the entry orifice, so it is estimated that the shot was fired distant from the cutaneous plane of impact if there had been no interposed element,” the experts who did the autopsy said.

The other projectile had “Possible entry hole in the left posterior region of the thorax. In his path, she tore his left lung., exiting through the left anterior region of the thorax and had a trajectory from back to front, from bottom to top and slightly from left to right. The entry hole was removed post mortem, and the firing distance could not be determined.

According to the expert report, death occurred between five and seven days before the autopsy was performedwhich was done last Tuesday: that is, that the homicide would have occurred between July 18 and 20.

“The injuries caused by the passage of the projectiles present characteristics of vitality, that is, produced in life, causing an acute hemorrhage that evolved with hypovolemic shock and consequent death,” the experts concluded.

After killing the victim, the killers dismembered the body. “Due to the characteristics observed in the cuts made at the level of the amputations of the cephalic extremity, upper limbs and lower limbs, they did not present vitality characteristics, in the case of postmortem lesions, they could be made with an element equipped with a sharp edge,” they explained. the experts

