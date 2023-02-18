are you a lover of series and movies about crimes and serial killers? Before you consider the possibility of going to the psychiatrist, in this note we will tell you what a study concluded in this regard.

Surely the success of the series about the murderer at the end of last year did not go unnoticed Jeffrey Dahmer Produced by the streaming platform Netflix. And it is that this production is only one of the many installments that the small and big screens have given to people, because no one can deny that the public asks for this type of story, even more than those that are not based on real events and that the years have made them “cult”.

Given the millions of dollars that come to produce crime and serial killer movies and series, you may have questioned yourself on some occasion why you like them so much or, in general, the reason why people consume so much of this type of entertainment.

That is why the researcher Coltan Scrivnerfrom the Danish Recreational Environment Laboratory, was commissioned to carry out a study with the aim of finding out why people enjoy this type of entertainment so much.

In this sense, the researcher remarked that the interest in this type of stories is related to the natural and innate survival instinct in humans. Thus, Scrivner argued that seeing series of crimes and murderers, in some way, helps us prepare to face similar situations in real life.

Meanwhile, in relation to the fear that many people have, the researcher considered that there is no clear connection between the interest in consuming movies and series of crimes and murders with wanting to commit them.

We recommend you read:

With the above, you can rest easy if you are interested in seeing this type of content on your screens, because, according to the specialist, it is a normal reaction of your brain and mind to learn what to do in case similar situations arise on the plane. of reality.