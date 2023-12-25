The best Christmas present, automotive-wise? This is what the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catania did, which after months of investigations returned to their legitimate owners 32 cars and 2 motorbikes stolen from Catania residents and tourists on holiday in the provinces of Catania, Messina and Syracuse.

No supercars, but many normal cars such as the Panda, Grande Punto, Scudo, Tipo, Giulietta and numerous Lancia Ys. A Christmas joy for many families who saw their beloved stolen cars return home. All very beautiful, it's a shame that at the same time in that small piece of land the yellow flames have intensified checks on people and vehicles circulating on the roads. And here the feel-good tale of stolen cars returning home loses its magic: in fact, 124 violations of the highway code were reported, with the amount of fines for the state coffers amounting to over 76 thousand euros. The violations were many and varied, most of which concerned cases of motorists without regular insurance contracts or the necessary inspections of the vehicles driven. Thus the same Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza which returned 32 stolen cars, then had to seize 27 of them and subject another 11 to administrative detention. Total 32 to 38: crime always wins, even at Christmas.