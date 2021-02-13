Crime Almost all very dangerous offenders are linked to personality disorder and substance abuse problem, says first-time survey

According to the study, 90 per cent of very dangerous prisoners also committed their crime while intoxicated. According to researchers, substance abuse treatment could help them more than a long prison sentence.

Very almost all of the dangerous offenders have suffered from personality disorder and substance abuse problems at the same time, says a recent study. Investigators found out for the first time what unites prisoners deemed to be very dangerous.

THL chief physicians Petteri Joelsson and Aulikki Ahlgren-Rimpiläinen as well as a master of law Katja Revon The results of the study were published earlier this month in The Journal of Forensic Psychiatry & Psychology.

The study included 111 hazard assessments from 2006–2019. A hazard assessment is performed for a repeat offender who has committed a serious violent crime in connection with a mental health investigation. In practice, it is an assessment of whether and with what probability a person commits a violent crime.

97% of the assessments came to the conclusion that the subject is very dangerous to the life, health or liberty of another.

“In addition, 90 percent of the subjects had both a personality disorder and a substance abuse problem. In more than 90 percent of the cases, the perpetrator had also been intoxicated during the act, ”Petteri Joelsson tells STT.

Size the adult population with personality disorders is estimated to be between 5% and 15%. There are many types of disorders, and their occurrence is influenced by, among other things, hereditary factors and events in human life.

“In general, anti-social personalities and emotionally unstable personalities are emphasized among perpetrators. Among other things, impulsivity is typically very closely related to them, ”says Joelsson.

The link between personality disorders and intoxicants and violent behavior is known.

“Personality disorder is a risk factor for violent behavior. It is also known that personality disorder combined with a substance abuse problem increases the risk. ”

Nearly 90 percent of the subjects were men and their average age was 37 years. About 62 percent of them had previously committed a felony and about 69 percent another serious violent crime.

“Something has happened to be in this situation again. It may be specifically related to the ongoing substance abuse problem and personality traits when lessons have not been learned from the first judgment. This underscores the need to focus on these issues, ”says Joelsson.

How problems could then be addressed? According to Joelsson, the latter is often easier to treat for personality disorder and substance abuse problems.

“There are various low-threshold treatments for the substance abuse problem, while the characteristics of a person associated with personality disorder are very slowly changing and may not be controllable by treatment. Treatments for the substance abuse problem are more widely available, and substance abuse-free is more clearly feasible, ”he says.

The risk assessment affects the duration of the custodial sentence. If a person is found to be very dangerous to another person’s life, health or liberty, the court may impose a combined sentence on him or her. It does not lead to parole, and absolute imprisonment is followed by another year of probation.

According to the authors of the article, a long prison sentence may not be a very effective measure to reduce the risk of recidivism.

“Currently, the hazard assessment affects the length of the sentence, but little to its content. The assessment makes a very detailed analysis of the individual’s risk factors, but does not automatically lead to risk mitigation measures. Our recommendation is that those who are assessed as dangerous should be required to take measures to reduce personal risk, such as substance abuse treatment, ”says Joelsson.

According to Joelsson, substance abuse treatment should start in prison and should continue after release. Even today, prisons offer a wide variety of substance abuse programs, but participation in them is not mandatory.

On the other hand, Joelsson emphasizes that substance abuse treatment is not a universal solution to serious recidivism.

“It is not worth expecting very notable results from substance abuse treatments. The important thing would be that it should be actively offered and the threshold there should be low, ”he says.