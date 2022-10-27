Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crime | A scam can land on anyone’s plate – HS found out how food-related crimes have started to be revealed in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

When shopping in a store, the consumer less often begins to examine packages or question their origin, because they are used to trusting the Finnish system. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

Food crimes are big business in Europe, but only recently has the extent of the phenomenon been recognized in Finland as well. HS found out what the crimes in the food chain are.

in South Ostrobothnia the man prepares and attaches labels to meat packages in a storage apartment.

The labels claim that the meat is Finnish deer, reindeer and elk meat. In reality, the meat is foreign venison – and there are thousands of kilos of it.

#Crime #scam #land #anyones #plate #foodrelated #crimes #started #revealed #Finland

See also  Hockey Juho Lammikko sank Toronto Maple Leafs with his winning goal in the NHL
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia's actions in the Arctic called a strategic challenge for NATO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.