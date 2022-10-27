Crime | A scam can land on anyone’s plate – HS found out how food-related crimes have started to be revealed in Finland

When shopping in a store, the consumer less often begins to examine packages or question their origin, because they are used to trusting the Finnish system.

Food crimes are big business in Europe, but only recently has the extent of the phenomenon been recognized in Finland as well. HS found out what the crimes in the food chain are.

in South Ostrobothnia the man prepares and attaches labels to meat packages in a storage apartment. The labels claim that the meat is Finnish deer, reindeer and elk meat. In reality, the meat is foreign venison – and there are thousands of kilos of it.