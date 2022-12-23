Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crime | A 19-year-old youth was killed because of a debt of a few hundred

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Court of Appeal of Vaasa gave its decision in the homicide case known as Pihlava’s murder.

Jealousy A young man from Pori, who killed a 19-year-old youth from Pihlava while driving, appealed to the Court of Appeal of Vaasa against the manslaughter sentence he received.

The Court of Appeal took up the case, but with an unusual procedure.

In general, when appealing about homicide cases, an oral hearing is always organized in the Court of Appeal.

#Crime #19yearold #youth #killed #debt

See also  Football Glasgow Rangers firmly cling to spot in European League quarter-finals with away win over Dortmund - Naples seek draw from Barcelona
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Situation in Ukraine: Selenskyj praises "good results" on Washington trip

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result