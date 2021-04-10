Crime 30 years ago, recessionary Finland was plagued by an exceptional wave of bank robberies – amphetamine and despair

In Finland, a couple of banks a week were looted in the early 1990s, but they were quickly liquidated by the right means.

Thirty years ago, an exceptional period of crime began in recessionary Finland, when banks were subjected to weekly armed robberies for three years.

According to the current standard, there were almost incomprehensible robberies, more than a hundred a year. In other words, bank robberies were committed almost every third day for three years. Today, kiosks and shops are not robbed at the same rate.