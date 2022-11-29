Crime | 30 tons of cocaine were seized from a European “supercartel” – police raids in several countries

Europol has coordinated several raids in which members of the cartel that ran a large part of Europe’s cocaine trade have been arrested.

Police has struck in several countries against the “supercartel” that ran about a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, says The Guardian.

According to the British newspaper, Europol reported on Monday 49 arrests made in raids on the cartel’s command centers in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The police of several countries have been investigating the activities of a criminal group specializing in cocaine smuggling for a long time and have now carried out several raids.

Arrests coordinated by Europol were made between 8 and 19. November in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Dubai. Their goal was to end the cartel’s activities. British, American and Bulgarian police are also involved in the investigations.

Europol according to the cartel’s operation is a very productive criminal network, which is connected to large-scale drug smuggling and money laundering.

During the raids, the police confiscated more than 30 tons of cocaine. According to the police’s estimates, it corresponds to about a third of the European market.

According to The Guardian, ten people were arrested in Belgium, six in France and 13 in Spain. A total of 14 arrests related to the case were made in the Netherlands last year, and two Dutch people were arrested in Dubai.

According to Brittilehti, one of the suspects is a British citizen with connections to the Spanish Sunshine Coast. According to the newspaper, he is suspected of leading the operation. The police have also arrested a Dutch citizen who is suspected of being a “big factor” in the European drug trade.

According to the Spanish authorities, a Panamanian citizen who lived in Dubai has also been arrested in the case.

According to The Guardian, the drug network was run from the United Arab Emirates. The suspects were there beyond the reach of European authorities and enjoyed a life of luxury.