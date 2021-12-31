One of the two-wheeled surprises of 2021 is the Crighton CR700W, a very special bike in every detail. The name is not new to the sector, because it is the result of the engineering talent of Brian Crighton, former rider and man behind the Norton Wankel with which Steve Hislop triumphed at the 1992 TT. technical and performance contents are out of the question.

The CR700W datasheet is something spectacular: power of 220 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and torque of 142 Nm at 9500 rpm thanks to a 699 displacement wankel, with injection; liquid cooling; dry weight 129.5 kilos; slipper clutch; six-speed gearbox; double beam aluminum frame made by Spondon; Brembo Superbike type brakes; Dymag carbon wheels and suspensions of your choice (Öhlins or Bitubo). The engine has three moving parts and weighs 24 kilos (43 combined with gearbox and clutch) and the reliability of the rotary would be guaranteed by two-part silicone-nitrite-ceramic sealing bands. The wankel completes six useful phases per revolution, against the two of a traditional four-cylinder: one revolution of the rotor corresponds to three revolutions of the crankshaft. The weight / power ratio is 1.69 horsepower per one kilogram; the specific power is 315 hp / liter.

Crighton explained that these results have been achieved through the use of specific processes and materials, as well as having the greatest ratio of volume to surface area of ​​any other rotary engine in existence.

The bike was made specifically for use on the track, but not in the race. It costs 100 thousand euros and its limit is obviously the lack of homologation for the road, but they will only make 25 and therefore its business will be based on exclusivity. The specialty of this bike, of course, is also characterized by the counter-current choice of developing a fascinating but very complex engine.