There were two nights last night in Venezuela. On the first night, a crowd celebrated the election results in advance, chatting with neighbors and participating, not without struggles, in the counting of ballots at the voting tables, when the possibilities of political change seemed clear. On the second night, the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, gave a brief bulletin in which he proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner with 52% of the votes and 80% of the tallies counted.

The country fell into silence after spending almost 24 hours on the streets. Thousands of Venezuelans decided to get up early on Sunday to be the first to vote and protect the polling stations from any action that could prevent the elections, and then decided to get up early again to wait for the results. From home, the opposition, with a history of protests and saucepan banging during the last 25 years of a single government, banged their pots last night and shouted in desperation “Fraud!” and “thieves” in front of the screens on which they saw the statements of the electoral authorities.

After the hangover from the night, a spontaneous cacerolazo broke out again in Caracas on Monday morning, mainly in working-class areas, where the results are not believed. “I am not surprised by what happened, because it was very blatant. We have records in our possession that indicate that Edmundo won,” says Tamara Almeida from the San Blas neighborhood in Petare. In some areas, the morning protest did not last long and the city returned to silence under a downpour. In several neighborhoods of the city, people remained in the streets, while Maduro spoke once again on television from the CNE, during his proclamation as president for six more years. In the west of Caracas, some residents of the El Cementerio neighborhood burned trash on the highway to try to block the passage before the National Guard dissolved the demonstration.

In other neighborhoods of Caracas, hundreds of people went out to bang pots and pans in the streets, block roads and form protest caravans with the slogans they created during the campaign. “I don’t want a bonus, I don’t want CLAP.” [en referencia a los comités locales de abastecimiento y producción que reparten las bolsas de comida]“What I want is for Nicolás to leave,” shouted the drivers of a river of motorcycles that moved through the parish of La Dolorita, according to videos that circulated on social networks. They were all going to the Redoma de Petare, where hundreds of neighbors gathered to protest. “I don’t feel defeated, this is the beginning of the end. The people’s demonstration has been spontaneous,” says Katiuska Camargo, a community leader in San Blas.

With the closure of the voting centers, the government deployed police and military personnel in riot gear. Some groups of armed civilians that Chavismo still has at its disposal staged intimidating scenes. The measure also caused the delivery of the records to witnesses to be delayed after the data was transmitted. Camargo was able to obtain the records from the centers he was in charge of in the early hours of the morning, with the support of his neighbors on the street. This Monday he already delivered them to Edmundo González’s command.

As the final hours of the day drew to a close, there were incidents of violence in various regions of the country. A man died in Táchira and other people were injured after a mortar attack on a polling station. In Caracas there was an altercation between motorcycle groups and people waiting for results in front of a polling station. Despite what happened, the biggest incident of the day occurred on television, while Amoroso was reading the results.

Little could happen on a night when the streets were militarized. For the first time in an election, the police – including the feared intelligence services – were not quartered and played an active role in the voting. There had been roadblocks and patrols since Friday. In Plaza Altamira, in the early hours of the morning of the results, they were prepared to dissuade a huge disturbance. This area in the east of the city was the scene of strong, unequal clashes between security forces and anti-Chavez protesters; the former with bullets and tear gas, and the latter with stones and wooden shields. The wounds of the repression of 2014, 2017 and 2019, with more than 150 killed, thousands injured and arrested, are fresh on the asphalt.

While waiting for the results, the contingent of more than 200 riot police officers from the Bolivarian National Police stationed there were lying on benches, looking at their phones and buying cigarettes at a kiosk that remained open.

After the banging of pots and pans and shouts from the balconies, some on the verge of drowning in tears and others in anger, there was only noise in front of the Miraflores Palace. A group of supporters of Chavez in red shirts was waiting to celebrate. The government had installed a screen and prepared a musical program to celebrate Hugo Chavez’s 70th birthday and wait for the results. Before this group, a Maduro different from the histrionic and dancing one of the campaign of the last months, brought the gift of victory and the continuity of the revolution wrapped in a fraud, sung by the people who expressed themselves from their windows and about which a cascade of communiqués from the international community have begun to warn. What happened was one of the scenarios of greatest political cost for the government. In a few hours, in some streets of the city they have begun to paint over the murals of Chavista propaganda that said “future” the word “fraud.”

