Cricket | The sports star’s family is being tortured – the reason is a complete mystery to everyone: “We desperately want this to stop”

Cricket|The children in the family were especially shocked.

English cricket star, who won the World Cup in 2019 in England’s shirt James Vince has been given by a British newspaper For The Telegraph long the interview of the torment experienced by his family.

Vince, 33, and his family’s home near Southampton has been attacked twice. The first attack happened in April, when Vince, his wife Amy and the family’s two children woke up in the middle of the night to breaking glass and ringing alarms.

“We immediately ran to the children to make sure they were safe. They were clearly shocked.”

The windows of the house had been broken and the family’s two cars had been trashed. The same thing happened again in May, just a week after the damage was repaired and the family was able to return to their home.

Vince’s according to the family has been told that cases like this are usually related to money, for example unpaid debts. However, the police have no idea about the motive.

He himself suspects that the attackers were mistaken about the target.

“We have nothing to hide. We just desperately want this to stop.”

of The Telegraph the interview on the website also has video footage from the surveillance cameras in Vince’s house. The video shows how a man apparently throws stones at the windows of both houses and cars. The man is also apparently aware of the surveillance cameras, as he covers his face.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything in the video that can help, I ask that they contact Hampshire Police. It can be the information we need to find out what’s going on and our lives will return to normal,” Vince pleads.