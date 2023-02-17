Cricket | The sports director gossiped about the players and made harsh claims – resigned after being caught on a hidden camera

Chetan Sharma, 57, was unknowingly caught up in a news channel’s exposé operation.

of India responsible for player selections for national cricket teams Chetan Sharma has resigned from his position. Sharma was caught on a hidden camera while making strong claims.

“He has submitted his resignation and it has been accepted,” an official from the country’s cricket association confirmed to news agency AFP on Friday.

Sharma, 57, was involved Zee News – news channel’s disclosure operation. He gossiped to the camera about the players and claimed that doctors regularly give injections to international level players so that they can pass fitness tests and be selected for the national team.

According to Sharma, the doctors were not in employment with the cricket association.

Moreover, Sharma blamed the superstar of the sport Virat Kohli and the former head of the sports association Sourav Ganguly of a clash of egos. According to Sharma, Kohli had grown bigger than the union and was heartbroken when Ganguly dropped him from the captaincy of the national team.

Sharma, who disclosed confidential information, did not have a news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) according to the information, the possibility to continue in his position after the episode.

“His position became untenable. He resigned voluntarily and was not forced to resign,” the sports association told PTI.