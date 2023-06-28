Cricket | Report reveals racism, sexism and class discrimination embedded in cricket – star player regrets

Cricket’s Independent Equality Commission released its report on Tuesday.

27.6. 21:56

Cricket must reform its operating methods in order to eradicate racism, sexism, class discrimination and elitism, the sport’s independent equality commission ICEC demands.

ICEC published on Tuesday the reportwhich showed that the problems were widespread in the cricket circles of England and Wales.

The Commission’s material comprises a total of 4,156 responses received via the Internet, which were supplemented by various studies, reviews and based on the written and oral testimonies of hundreds of people.

“Our findings are unequivocal. Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deeply rooted,” Commission President Cindy Butts says.

“The game has to face the fact that it’s not about banter or a few bad apples. Discrimination exists both in the structures and processes of the sport.”

The report women are still treated as second-class citizens in cricket.

For example, the England women’s national team has yet to play a test match at Lord’s, known as the home of English cricket.

Test matches refer to the longest form of the game, which is played only by the best national teams with their best players.

“The harsh reality is that cricket is not everyone’s game.”

According to Butts, 87 percent of Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, 82 percent of Indians and 75 percent of blacks have experienced discrimination in cricket.

“It is simply unacceptable,” he says.

Located in London’s St John’s Wood, Lord’s is the home of English cricket. The English women’s national team has so far not been allowed to play a test match there.

ICEC made 44 recommendations to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to fix the problems. According to the Commission, it must also apologize.

Started as ECB president last year Richard Thompson said the ECB would use this moment to zero in on the malpractice embedded in cricket.

“I apologize to anyone who has been left out of cricket or who has felt that they don’t belong,” Thompson told the BBC. BBCaccording to

“Cricket should be a game for everyone. We know this has not always been the case. The report emphasizes that women and blacks have been neglected for too long, which we are truly sorry for.”

According to Thompson, England Women will play a Test match at Lord’s in 2026. Women’s Test matches are rare and are not currently on the calendar until 2027.

English captain of the men’s national test team Ben Stokes told BBCthat he is deeply sorry for all those who have experienced discrimination.

“As a sport, we need to learn from past mistakes and do everything we can to make people feel safe and be themselves at every level,” Stokes said.

“The game should be enjoyed without fear of discrimination.”

According to Stokes, cricket needs to be more inclusive and versatile as a sport.

“It is clear that there is enough to do. As players, we really want to ensure that this sport really suits everyone.”