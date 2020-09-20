Cricket | Passionate fans of giant cricket turned their gaze to Finland in the summer, and India began to become an incentive, insults and dubious betting offers to players.

During the coron summer, cricket was played in the world only on the island of Vanuatu and in Finland. An avid fan of the billionth race turned his gaze to Kerava. Amjad Sher is a player whose life has been saved by cricket.

Season a couple of weeks have passed since the bitterest cricket loss, but Amjad Sher still talking in anger. As he begins to recount the events of the match, the disappointment mixes with frustration and a long gasp comes from his mouth.

The stakes were high: the final match of the Finnish Cricket Championship series in Kerava, the Helsinki clubs Empire Lions and Gymkhana Cricket Club.

The Empire Lions, with Sher as captain and all-rounder, had lost the final a year earlier.

Now the victory was supposed to be sure, but what else! A couple of unfortunate ball drops, and the Lions suffered another crushing defeat.

After the match, the atmosphere in the locker room was confused. Some cried. As captain, Sherin should have taken over the situation and said something, but he didn’t know what. How to be analytical if you really would make up your mind to scream?

When Sher talks about cricket, her tone is tight and her eyes flash with enthusiasm. He never plays for fun, but always for victory. One of his good friends, who got into an argument after the defeat, has been unable to talk.

According to Sher, cricket has saved his life and mental health.

And last summer, he briefly became one of the most watched cricket players in the world.

Amjad Sher was born in 1986 in the northern mountainous region of Pakistan. It is a troubled buffer zone on the border with Afghanistan. There is no functioning state, let alone recreational opportunities for children.

Amjad Sher says he never plays cricket for fun, but always seriously.­

Except for cricket.

“It’s like a religion in Pakistan. Bigger than football in Brazil, ”Sher describes.

Cricket is especially popular with poor people. At its simplest, all you need to do to do it is a racket and a tennis ball wrapped around the tape. In addition, if some kind of field is found, the game can be started.

Cricket is a slightly similar sport to its cousins ​​baseball and baseball. All enter, hit and count runs. Some may consider them a bit strange, but in their own countries they are more deeply connected to the DNA of their nations than perhaps any other sport.

Sher’s family was in the lower middle class and so wealthy that the boy got into school. He studied law and political science and played cricket until he was 19 years old. At that age at the latest, conservative parents begin to steer their children away from sports.

“They want engineers or doctors.”

Getaway started in February 2015.

Sher says she was born into a religious family but participated as an adult in a kind of social activism that was considered criminal in an Islamic state.

Sher said police hit the activists’ homes, and his closest friends were arrested and shot.

Sher says he hid for months across Pakistan and then got across the border to Russia.

The borders of Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Norway were closed, but Sher managed to get to Finland. He crossed the border in Salla and continued from there through Kemi, police stations and reception centers to Helsinki. The asylum decision came quickly, Sher was allowed to stay.

In the spring of 2016, he had settled in Helsinki and tried to get used to a country he had never planned to come to. In May, Sher spotted a message on Facebook looking for cricketers.

After years of hiatus, he got excited. The Empire Cricket Club had players from the major countries of the sport: India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and England. The atmosphere was camaraderie. The club was known for its friendly reputation.

However, one thing annoyed Sher: the fact that fun was also held on the field.

Sher began to turn his team to another position. He thought about tactics and talked about the importance of physical fitness. If someone considered the profit impossible in advance and said it out loud, Sher silenced the speaker immediately.

From the locker rooms of many ball teams, from juniors to seniors and from rock leagues to professional teams of millionaires, there is usually at least one type like Sher. He who sets the level for the whole gang and dares to say even nasty things out loud.

Are you serious or not? Are you playing the hangover or not?

Do you want to win or not?

Sher says that when a person sees violence and escapes from his life, he does not become anxious, but focuses on action.

Traumas strike later.

They hit Sher in 2018, a couple of years after being in Finland.

“Those were hard times for me.”

Too much alcohol was consumed. It could have even taken away completely when it went, as happened to a friend of Sherin who had fled to Finland.

“I would have gone crazy without cricket.”

Cricket provided an opportunity to escape anxiety: exercises, matches, focusing on sports, and analyzing performance. Physical fitness improved, mental burden receded.

When he came to Finland, Sher immediately wanted to continue his journey to England, where he had lived before. Now he thinks differently.

“In England, I didn’t meet even five people I could have said to be my friends. But in Finland, people either are your friends or say they don’t want to be. There are no two faces here. ”

Dozens of friends have been found. People with whom you have access to a sauna, party or summer cottages.

Sher works as an activism coordinator at the human rights organization Amnesty and also in the Pro Lapinlahti Miitti project, which promotes the integration of asylum seekers and immigrants.

Good grips in the club team also brought a place in the Finnish cricket team. Its name is Bears.

“We are like brothers. It’s a wonderful feeling. ”

And this past summer, something happened to Sher that very few athletes will ever get to experience. A feeling when the gaze of the world turns to you.

Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world after football. In the former submarines of the British Empire, it has an estimated two or three billion fans.

When India and Pakistan hit together, the countries stop. There may then be more television viewers than there are residents across Europe.

In Finland, the cricket league has a handsome name: Finnish Premier League. The sports federation was founded in 1999, and the series in its current form has been played for five years. In addition to the Helsinki metropolitan area, the sport has activities in major cities. Many players come from the great powers of the sport.

Last June, Cricket Finland’s office woke up to a surprising fact. Due to the coronavirus, there were exactly two sets of cricket running around the world: one on the island of Vanuatu in the Pacific and one in Finland.

Then it was put up. The matches were streamed Youtube in the past, but now a manned camera was added to the games to follow moving game events.

Whereas individual matches had previously had some hundreds or thousands of online viewers, now suddenly there were tens of thousands of them. Then a hundred thousand.

New fans came from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. They enthusiastically encouraged and insulted Finnish players in the Youtube chat chain, which at its best received more than 100 messages per minute.

“Huge boom!” Sher says. Huge popularity!

Then the bettors became interested. Cricket is a serious matter for anyone other than Amjad Sher.

Analyzes with unknowns began to appear on Youtube Indian betting agencies anticipate matches to be played in Finland. What kind of weather would Kerava have? Who plays and who has the best chance of winning?

“Most of it was just rubbish, of course,” Sher laughs.

But there were also real analysts who watched all the matches of the previous season and produced careful reports on the players and teams – against the money, of course.

Finnish players could be chosen for fantasy leagues played online. Amjad Sherinkin’s player profile can be found in Indian magazines or large From the ESPN cricket site. Videos of the Finnish matches were made with a Hindi description.

In Kerava, strange men appeared in the stands, watching the multi-hour matches from start to finish and talking on several cell phones at the same time. They explained the match live to bookmakers in India.

Eventually, the players also began to receive questionable contacts. There could be a message on Instagram: if you give a couple of runs at tomorrow’s match at an agreed point, you’ll get a large sum of money through middlemen. Nobody will know.

“But they realized that Finland is a rich country where the outcome is played.”

The most popular match of the summer was finally watched more than 300,000 times. And all the matches of the season more than three million times.

The sports federation is now trying to keep up with the boom and develop the activities of the leagues as well as the national team.

Amjad Sher thinks he has some good captain qualities: he sees people’s weaknesses and strengths, knows how to analyze the game, and makes accurate reports for his team. He can also demand.

Worse qualities have had to be worked on: one should not get so angry or shout, one should be able to handle losses.

That good friend who came into an argument after a losing game should slowly be able to talk.

Sher’s eyes flash again.

It’s been painful to watch other teams celebrate on Facebook. He hasn’t thumbed up any winning shots.

Cricket is a combination of tactics and physicality. Speed, throwing hand, middle body, head, everything has to be played.

“Next season, the Empire CC will be more complete than ever. We train more and better. We are in better shape. The best version of ourselves. ”