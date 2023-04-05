Cricket is a sport of British origin that has spread throughout the world and is especially popular in countries like India, Pakistan, Australia, England, among others. The game is played on an oval field with a hard ball and a wooden bat, where two teams of eleven players compete to score more runs than the opposing team.

The main objective of the game is to score runs, and to do so, batters must hit the ball pitched by the pitcher and run from one base to another before the ball is recovered by the field players. If the ball is hit far enough, the batsman can score multiple runs in one play.

Cricket is a sport that requires skill and strategy, and scoring can be quite tricky for those unfamiliar with the rules. For example, each run scored is counted as a “run”, but there are also “extras” that are awarded to the opposing team when pitchers foul or outfielders fail to catch the ball.

Furthermore, cricket also has a scoring system which is based on the length of the game and the number of runs scored. Matches can last anywhere from a few hours to several days, and teams must rack up as many runs as possible to win.

Point system in Cricket

6 points:

If the ball manages to leave the field of play through the air. This is like a home run in baseball. This statistic is valued in the individual achievements of the hitters.

4 points:

If the ball reaches the bottom of the field at ground level. It’s kind of a small home run. This stat is also highly valued in hitter numbers.

1 point:

In this every run they make until the defensemen return the ball to the pitch. Each run is scored by running the batsman and his partner in front of him from one line to the other (20.12m). Each run they get is a point.

“The runs are scored together, that is, a run is when both reach their respective lines, there is 1 point scored when one reaches their line and when the other reaches theirs another point is awarded. They can perform as many runs as they can, so the farther and farther from a defender the ball manages to reach, the more points they can score,” says Sabería.