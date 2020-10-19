Please remember this date on 18 October 2020. This date will not be forgotten soon in the history of IPL (Indian Premire League). First, two bouts and three super overs in a day. The match between Mumbai and Punjab started on 18th and ended on 19th. Sunday was not a special day only. There is another reason for this. Umpire Pashchim Pathak Long Hair Umpire.You may also feel strange to hear what could be the reason for the umpire. Here we are talking not about any decision of the umpire but about his look. Two matches were played on 18th. The result of both matches came via super over. In such a situation, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) faced each other in the 35th match of this season played on Sunday. In which KKR won under Super Over. But umpire West Pathak (Paschim Pathak), who is umpiring in this match, has dominated social media for his long-haired look.

Umpire’s look praised by fans

The look of the tall people of Umpire Pashchim Pathak Long Hair is also becoming very viral on social media. Mims are also being created on Twitter about West Pathak. Explain that Umpire Pashchim Pathak has umpired in India’s domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, West Pathak was wearing a helmet and umpiring was discussed a lot.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, could not live without praising him. Many fans got cheated. They wondered if any ladies umpire has come.

Two matches on sunday

Sunday was the most special day in the history of the Indian Premier League. Both the matches played on Sunday not only saw super overs, but for the first time in the history of cricket, super overs were bowled twice in a single match. In a very exciting match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab’s team managed to defeat Mumbai Indians after two super overs.