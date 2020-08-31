Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina suddenly announced that he would not play in the IPL 2020 to be held in the UAE. Raina had reached the UAE but before the league started, he returned to India citing personal reasons. People are very passionate about cricket in India. Now people want to know what finally happened because of which Suresh Raina Latest Update returned to India.

CSK owner Srinivasan (Srinivasan Interview), about the legendary player of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the IPL team of veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, claimed that he returned to India due to lack of choice of hotel rooms. Srinivasan said in an interview that he did not like the hotel room, so Raina left the entire IPL season but it was not embracing people.

Read, … So is Suresh Raina’s journey with Chennai Superkings over?

What is the reality, nobody knows it at the moment and only Suresh Raina will know the reality about it. Now people’s anger is spreading on social media. People are tweeting in support of him by writing #Raina and #Isupportraina.

Confusion about Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was said to have withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for ‘personal reasons’ but seems to have ended his long journey with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the franchise broke off before the 2021 season. Can. The Chennai team is staying in Dubai. His team found 13 cases of Kovid-19, including two important members of the team, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IPL 2020: The real reason for Suresh Raina leaving the IPL came to light

Team management was annoyed

According to IPL sources, it also played an important role in Raina’s decision to retire from international cricket recently. But it was now revealed that the team management was not happy with the behavior of this 32-year-old player during the separation which also angered CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. IPL sources told PTI, “As per CSK rules, coach, captain and manager get suites to stay in the hotel but Raina also gets suite in every hotel where the team stays. The only thing was that there was no balcony in his room.

There is a big reason

He said, ‘It was an issue but I don’t think it was a big reason for the return (return to India). There can be a bigger issue than the increase of Kovid cases in the team. He said that given the situation, Raina could also be out of the Chennai team for the next IPL starting in April 2021. On whether Raina is likely to return this season, which could change the situation, sources said, “He will not be available in this session and it is clear in the official statement that CSK has released.” There are some things that the top officials have gone through. ‘

IPL 2020: Dhoni and Raina smiling before going to UAE

Raina can play with another team

He said, “There is little chance that a player who has retired and probably will not play any kind of cricket will return to CSK. He will be back in the auction and any team can take him. CSK had made a big bid on Ruturaj in hopes that he would be fit after returning from isolation and would be able to participate in the practice session after two tests came negative.

No other player in place of Raina

IPL sources said, ‘CSK is yet to demand any other player for Raina. They have not decided on it yet. ‘There is speculation that Raina violated the bio-safe environment. Raina’s apology in this case will not have much effect as the team is thinking about the future.

Sources said, “I don’t know how to apologize but CSK will now want to prepare Rituraj for the future and Dhoni and (head coach Stephen) Fleming will plan their strategy accordingly.” Raina has scored 4527 runs in 164 matches for CSK. He has 5368 runs to his name in the IPL and he is second behind Indian captain Virat Kohli (5412) in scoring the most runs in this T20 tournament.