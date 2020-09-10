Every team needs an explosive opening batsman in T20 cricket. If the batsman’s name is Chris Lynn, then what to say. In the IPL, everyone has seen him hitting fours and sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Lynn is part of Mumbai Indians (MI) this time and cricket experts Sanjay Manjrekar and Ashish Nehra believe that this time the veteran player will not get any chance in the IPL.Lynn was recently playing in the CPL 2020 and his performance here has been dismal. This batsman played for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL this season, in which he has scored just 138 runs in 9 matches.

Talking to Star Sports on Lin’s form, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and former fast bowler Ashish Nehra said that they do not think that this time the player will get to play any match in IPL. Nehra said, “Chris Lynn’s form in the Caribbean Premier League or CPL 2020 has not been good, due to which he hardly gets more chances in IPL.”

The former left-arm fast bowler said, ‘The first thing is that just because his CPL has not gone well, it is not necessary that his IPL will also be bad. But if CPL had been good, their confidence would have been higher and they would have got more chances. ‘

Former batsman and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said, “I think Chris Lynn might not get a single match for Mumbai Indians, because he has Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan in the team.”