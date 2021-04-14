Cricket | Corruption brings eight-year ban on former Zimbabwean national team captain

Heath Streak, 47, will be banned until 2029.

Zimbabwe former captain of the cricket team Heath Streak has received an eight-year ban due to corruption, the news agency AFP says.

After his playing career, Streak served as Zimbabwe’s national team coach from 2016–2018. The ban will keep him out of the species until 2029.

Streak, 47, was found to have violated five different rules relating to betting and anti-corruption.

“Streak decided to admit the charges and, after consultation, agree on sanctions with the International Cricket Federation (ICC),” the ICC said on Wednesday.

Heath Streak (right) at the club in Zimbabwe in January 2004. In the background, the situation was followed by Indian lattice keeper Rahul Dravid.­

Streak was guilty of, inter alia, disclosing inside information or receiving gifts, payments, hospitality or other benefits in connection with the disclosure.

In addition, Streak had been in Whatsapp discussions for 15 months with a “Indian gentleman” named Cricket who betrayed Cricket.

Streak admitted to receiving two bitcoins from insider information as an express payment, which was later exchanged for $ 35,000, or about $ 30,000.

“As a former captain and coach, he had a position of trust and a duty to uphold the integrity of the game”; Head of the ICC Investigative Unit Alex Marshall said.

Infringements did not affect the results of the essential matches, according to Marshall.

“Streak has agreed to help with the ICC’s anti-corruption program, for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse. ”