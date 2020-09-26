In Australia, international cricket continues to be affected by the Corona virus. Cricket Australia has postponed the only Test match to be held against Afghanistan in November. Along with this, the decision to cancel the series of three ODIs against New Zealand has also been taken. Australia can host a Test against Afghanistan in 2021 and a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Cricket Australia had released the schedule of the Test match against Afghanistan in May and told that this match was to be played in November. But due to Kovid-19, the league is to end on 10 November. In such a situation, the Australian players who play in the IPL will have to go through the mandatory quarantine of two weeks before taking part in the Test match.

Cricket Australia will organize international matches in the country only after relief in Kovid 19 restrictions. “Cricket Australia is working on hosting matches with Afghanistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket. Hopefully, Kovid-19’s sanctions will be relieved,” the board said.

Cricket Australia is not organizing the series due to the banners caused by Kovid 19. He said, “We all have worked hard to host this series, but due to international traffic and quarantine restrictions, the series will be held later.”

Let us know that on 13 March, the Australian team played their last international match against New Zealand. A four-Test series is scheduled to be played between India and Australia in December. This series is expected to begin on schedule.

Cricket will beat Corona virus, now international matches will be decided in this country too