The Indian cricket team has not played international cricket since February. After the end of Indian Premier League season 13, the Indian team has to go on a tour of Australia. But in this series, there is a dispute between the channels regarding the telecast fees. Despite the controversy, Cricket Australia has announced a possible schedule for the home series.

Seven West Media, the owner of Channel 7, sought to set a reasonable fee for the series in a case filed before the Australian Chamber for International and Commercial Abridges.

According to the pre-decided schedule, India was to begin the Australian tour with T20 in October. After that he had to play Test series from December 3 and then ODI series between January-2021.

However, CA has had to make changes in its program after the pressure from the BCCI. Now the Australia tour of India will start in late November with a series of limited overs. After the limited overs series, the Test series will begin on December 17.

CA has had to change its schedule and has kept a window of 25 to 30 November for ODIs in Brisbane, 4 to 10 December for T20 in Adelaide.

After this, the Test series is likely to begin with the Day Night Test match in Adelaide from 17 December. At the same time, the second Test will be played in Melbourne from 26 to 30 December, which will be a Boxing Day Test. Apart from this, the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 7 to 11 next year and the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane from January 15 to 19.

