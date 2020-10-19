Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate has been questioning former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam case. In this case, Farooq is questioning Abdullah for the second time. Farooq Abdullah was summoned two days ago and called for questioning.

Earlier, CBI has filed a charge sheet in this case. At the same time, the action against himself has been described by former CM Omar Abdullah as a political conspiracy.



The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib’s residence. – Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 19, 2020

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation is based on the FIR registered by the CBI in 2015 for the 117-crore scam. Farooq Abdullah is an accused in this case.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in a Srinagar court against Farooq Abdullah and three others in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s fund for irregularities and embezzlement. In connection with the same case, the ED is making this inquiry under charges of money laundering.

According to the information, Abdullah was last questioned in Chandigarh about a year ago. Then some of his important documents were asked for, for which he asked for the time of day. Even after more than a year has passed, he has not yet handed over the papers.