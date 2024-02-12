Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2024 – 21:55

Criciúma won the classic with Avaí 3-2, on Tuesday night (12), to take the lead in the Catarinense Championship. With the victory in the match, valid for the 7th round and played in Ressacada, Tigre reached 18 points, expanding its advantage over vice-leader Marcílio Dias to five points.

Tigreeee victory!! It's like that in the capital! In the 7th round of Catarinense 2024, Tigre beats Avaí na Ressacada with two players less by the score of 3×2 with goals from Renato Kayzer, Felipe Vizeu and Fellipe Mateus. .

Even playing away from home, Criciúma went on the attack in the initial stage and opened the scoring after just 5 minutes with Kayzer, after a good play by Marcelo Hermes. Seven minutes later Felipe Vizeu added a penalty. Tigre found themselves at a numerical disadvantage before half-time, after captain Rodrigo was sent off. But Avaí could do little.

In the final stage, the visitors continued to be better even with one man less, and managed to extend the advantage with a great goal from Fellipe Mateus. Leão da Ilha was only able to cash in at 33 with Andrey and at 37 with Garcez. But by then it was too late for Avaí to seek a bigger reaction.

Verdão draws

In the Campeonato Paulista, Palmeiras finished 1-1 with Santo André in a match, valid for the 7th round of the 1st phase, played at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium. With the result, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira remains at the top of Group B, but now with 14 points. Verdão opened the scoring with Flaco López, but Lohan snatched the equalizer for Ramalhão.