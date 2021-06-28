Playing at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, Criciúma defeated Novorizontino by 1-0 and jumped to the first place in Group B of Serie C. The goal of the match was scored by Luiz Paulo, with a penalty. With the result, the team from Santa Catarina now has 11 points, surpassing Novorizontino himself, who was the leader until the beginning of the round and has 10 points.

The duel had a lot of balance and was only decided in the second stage. On minute 27, Luiz Paulo was brought down inside the area by defender Bruno Aguiar. Luiz Paulo himself charged, converting the penalty and giving the victory to Criciúma.

In the next round, Novorizontino enters the field on Saturday (3) to host Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto. The next day it’s Criciúma’s turn to put their unbeaten record to the test in the first five matches of the competition. The team receives Paraná.

Botafogo-SP ends negative sequence

Another two games moved Sunday for Serie C. Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto resumed the path of victories after two consecutive defeats by beating Oeste 1-0, at home, with a goal by Xuxa. The two teams are part of Group B, which has Botafogo in fourth place, with nine points, and Oeste in ninth position, with just two.

With Gustavo Xuxa’s goal, Botafogo wins the West and enters the G-4 ➧ https://t.co/odp8W8ePNB pic.twitter.com/yDHvs4qeMG — Botafogo Futebol S/A (from ) (@botafogofsa) June 27, 2021

For group A, Floresta and Paysandu entered the field tied in the classification, with five points. However, even playing away from home, Papão got the better of 2-0, with goals from Diego Matos and Denilson. Now, the team from Pará is fourth in the bracket, four positions ahead of the opponent.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see photos

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach