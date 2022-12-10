🇧🇷

By Erwin Seba and Nia Williams

(Reuters) – Residents near the site of the worst U.S. pipeline leak in a decade took in the commotion and smell as emergency crews worked to clean it up in near-freezing temperatures, and investigators searched for clues about what caused the leak.

Pipeline operator TC Energy said on Friday it was weighing plans to restart the line, which transports 622,000 barrels of oil a day to US refineries and export hubs. She didn’t provide details of the breach or when a reboot on the broken thread might start.

“We smell it first thing in the morning; it was bad,” said Dana Cecrle, 56, a Washington resident. However, he played down the disruption: “Things break. Pipelines break, oil trains derail.”

Environmental experts from as far away as Mississippi were helping with the cleanup, and federal investigators combed the site to determine what caused the 36-inch (91 cm) pipeline to rupture.

THIRD MAJOR SPILL

TC Energy plans to restart on Saturday a pipeline segment that sends oil to Illinois and another section that brings oil to Cushing on Dec. 20, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources. Reuters has not verified these details.

It was the third spill of several thousand barrels of oil from the 4,324 km pipeline since it opened in 2010. An earlier Keystone spill caused the pipeline to remain closed for about two weeks.

TC Energy had about 100 workers leading the cleanup and containment efforts, and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was supervising and monitoring it, said Kellen Ashford, an EPA spokesperson.

US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration (PHMSA) regulator said the company closed the pipeline seven minutes after receiving a leak detection alarm.

Washington County, a rural area of ​​about 5,500 people, is about 200 miles northwest of Kansas City.

The spill did not threaten water supplies or force residents to evacuate, Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Hubbard told Reuters. Workers quickly set up a containment area to stop oil spilled in a creek from flowing downstream.

“There is no drinking water for human consumption that comes out of this,” said Hubbard.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Washington, Kansas and Nia Williams in Calgary, Alberta; Additional reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Rod Nickel and Stephanie Kelly)

