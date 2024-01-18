Crews of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Grad” of Kostroma paratroopers destroyed the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in strong points at forward positions in the area of ​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk direction in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on Friday, January 19.

According to the department, first, a crew of the Grad MLRS of the Russian Armed Forces headed to the area where a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold with the enemy inside was discovered. Then the Russian military immediately destroyed about a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers.

Also, as the RF Ministry of Defense clarified, target reconnaissance and adjustments were carried out by crews of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Russian Armed Forces.

“We are always on the alert, we act quickly <...> We arrive at positions in a matter of minutes, work through them and quickly leave,” said the commander of the Grad MLRS crew with the call sign Grom.

At the same time, as the crew commander pointed out, the current harsh weather conditions on the contact line do not at all affect the successful completion of combat missions by Russian military personnel.

On January 18, the head of the press center of the “West” group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that the Russian military repelled the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to regain lost positions in the Kupyansk direction. The enemy sought to regain previously lost positions in the Terny-Zhitlovka direction, where he made a new attempt to carry out a counterattack, the military said.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that the Russian Armed Forces liberated the village of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Air strikes, artillery strikes and heavy flamethrower systems defeated the manpower and equipment of the 22nd, 42nd, 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Kleshcheevka and Andreevka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

