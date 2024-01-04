To the north-west of Artemovsk, scouts from the Kostroma regiment of the Ivanovo Guards Airborne Forces discovered a concentration of militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during a special operation to protect Donbass. After transmitting the coordinates, the enemy was destroyed by crews of the Fagot and Kornet anti-tank missile systems (ATGM), the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on January 5.

“The Kornet installation operates at a distance of five and a half kilometers. Control follows the beam. The beam is double, laser,” said the commander of the anti-tank battery with the call sign Reka.

He also added that over the past three weeks, one of the battery crews had hit up to 60 enemy personnel and one pickup truck with ammunition. They subsequently detonated within an hour.

On January 3, the commander of the special forces group of the “South” group of troops with the call sign Alf pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants were showing uncertainty in combat positions due to the lack of Soviet-style ammunition on the front section near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crew of the Msta-B howitzer of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed a militant mortar near Artemovsk. The crew of the 152-mm howitzer “Msta-B” of the Southern Military District, as part of counter-battery warfare, destroyed with a direct hit the crew of a 120-mm mortar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which took a position in a forest belt near a populated area.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.