Crews of self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) 2S-19 “Msta-S” of the Western Military District (ZVO) destroyed the closed firing positions of artillery of the Ukrainian armed formations in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass. The footage of the combat work of the calculations was published by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Wednesday, November 2.

“The fighting spirit of the entire personnel. In spite of everything, everyone is ready to complete the task, ”said Lieutenant Ruslan Shilin, commander of the howitzer self-propelled artillery battery of the Western Military District.

In the course of performing combat missions, crews of 152-mm self-propelled howitzers “Msta-S” use high-explosive, high-explosive fragmentation, as well as high-precision ammunition, which allows inflicting maximum damage to fortifications, deep concrete fortifications, armored vehicles and enemy manpower.

Firing from the 152-mm self-propelled howitzer “Msta-S” can be carried out both from closed firing positions and direct fire without preliminary preparation of firing positions.

As noted, self-propelled guns change firing positions and shelters dozens of times a day. They are almost constantly on the move. The tactics of a round-the-clock artillery carousel disorients the enemy, forces him to waste his ammunition, declassify the positions of his camouflaged firing points.

Russian howitzers operate at the forefront of the line of contact, they hamper the maneuvers of Ukrainian nationalist units, and destroy key nodes of fortified areas.

Earlier, on October 31, the crew commander of the 152-millimeter SAU2S-19 “Msta-S” Valery said that the military was working around the clock. On the same day, Russian military personnel with the help of artillery and aviation fought off unsuccessful attacks of the Ukrainian military seven times and destroyed 250 opponents.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.