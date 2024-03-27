Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Before the tragic ship collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the container ship sent an emergency signal, which prevented anything worse from happening. Two people were saved.

Baltimore – A tragic event occurred in Baltimore in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a large container ship collided with a four-lane car bridgeWhat to the collapse of the bridge led. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear for now, but it is believed to have been an accident as the ship's crew issued a distress signal shortly before the collision.

This signal allowed authorities to stop traffic on the bridge in time to prevent further vehicles from entering the bridge. Maryland Governor Wes Moore praised this quick response and emphasized the importance of the distress signal, which may have prevented further casualties.

According to media reports, the search for the missing people has now been stopped without success due to the cold water temperatures. © Imago Images

Rescue operations and search for missing persons: The consequences of the bridge collapse

Despite using the anchor to prevent the accident, the collision could not be avoided as the ship veered off its route and rammed the bridge. The incident occurred during nighttime road construction work on the bridge. Rescue work began immediately after the collapse, but despite intensive efforts, only two people have been rescued so far while four remain missing.

The search for the remaining missing people has now been stopped. The reason given is the cold water temperatures, which make prolonged survival in the water impossible.

Determining the cause of the container ship accident in Baltimore

The affected cargo ship, operated by Synergy Group and chartered by Maersk, was reportedly experiencing power problems before the accident. Although the crew did everything they could to stabilize the ship, the collision could not be prevented. This maneuver is part of the emergency protocol of any ship that loses propulsion.

The exact Cause of the power failure and the resulting collision are currently under investigation by authorities. However, Governor Moore and FBI investigator William DelBagno emphasized that there was no evidence of a terrorist background. (ls/dpa)