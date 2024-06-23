Home page World

The island of Hydra is located 65 kilometers southwest of Athens. The island’s only pine forest burned. © Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa

Fireworks are set off on a superyacht – next to the island of Hydra, where the only pine forest goes up in flames. This now has consequences for several crew members.

Athens – The outrage is great: “Lock them up!” demanded users on Greek social media and “Arson must be punished much more severely!” On the island of Hydra, the island’s only pine forest had previously caught fire, presumably because the crew of a super yacht had lit fireworks for their guests or fired flares, the sparks of which ignited the dry vegetation. 13 crew members were provisionally arrested.

The people in question tried to put out the fire on Friday evening, then called the fire brigade and left, Greek media reported. Passing boats observed the incident and also reported it to the authorities. When the almost 55-metre-long yacht “Persefoni” docked in the Athens coastal suburb of Vouliagmeni, 13 crew members were arrested and the boat was detained and searched. According to media reports, there were 17 tourists from Kazakhstan on board.

High risk of forest fires

The outrage is particularly great because last week, strong winds caused forest and bush fires in many places in Greece. The authorities are constantly warning people not to handle fire and sparks, not to grill outdoors or even to use tools for welding or grinding. This makes a photo in the Greek media all the more shocking, showing the luxury yacht on the dark sea in front of the burning forest.

The mayor of the island was furious about the incident in a television interview. He said that the island community itself would also report the people involved, independently of the central authorities. Meanwhile, the fire brigade was able to get the fire under control late in the evening using helicopters.

The penalties for intentional or negligent arson were increased significantly in Greece last year. In addition to fines in the five-figure range, prison sentences of up to ten years can now be imposed even for negligent arson. Catching the perpetrators is difficult and rarely successful, however. Investigators were lucky in a fire that broke out east of Athens last Wednesday: security cameras on neighboring properties recorded a man setting the fire and then running away.

The risk of forest fires remained high in several regions of central Greece throughout the weekend, the Greek civil protection agency said. However, a fire service spokesman said on Sunday morning that most of the fires had been brought under control. dpa